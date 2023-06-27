LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana ranks as one of the worst states in infant mortality, maternal mortality and morbidity. As healthcare workers strive to change this trend, Our Lady of Lourdes Women and Childrens Hospital in Lafayette is celebrating being honored by Newsweek as one of America’s best maternity hospitals.

In order to compile their list of Best Maternal Hospitals for 2023, Newsweek had 10,000 medical professionals use three data sources to evaluate each hospital. These sources were a nationwide online survey, key performance indicators and patient satisfactory surveys.

Alesha Alford is the Senior Director of Women’s Services at the hospital, and she said, “From our physicians, our nurses, to our support staff, we are always analyzing everything just seeing how we can do better.”

Our Lady of Lourdes Women and Childrens Hospital is one of five hospitals in Louisiana to be recognized by Newsweek’s Best Maternal Hospitals for 2023.