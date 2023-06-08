LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Danielle Duncan continues her story on colleague Darla Montgomery’s battle with Kienbock’s Disease.

In Part 2 she explains the importance of proper rehabilitation, no matter the pain and patience required.

“It does hurt at times,” Darla said. “But then there’s relief through the pain.”

Although early detection and treatment is important, committing to post-operative rehabilitation is just as important, according to Darla’s surgeon, Dr. Bryan Fugarino.

“For a lot of conditions I treat, therapy after surgery, and therapy before surgery, is just as important as anything I do,” Fugarino said.

Therapy for Darla included visiting her hand specialist weekly, not overextending the use of her hand at home and exercises, some of which were even fun.

Orthopedic hand specialist Andrea Fontenot said patients who do not fully commit to post-operative therapy risk lising full mobility and re-injury.

“If you don’t train appropriately and strengthen things appropriately, then it can lead to injury and bring back the pain, unfortunately,” Fontenot said.