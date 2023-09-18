LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While a sweet treat is far from harmful, a local registered dietician is challenging parents about how often they allow their children to eat processed and unhealthy foods.

With September being childhood obesity month, News 10’s Danielle Duncan spoke with registered dietician Bianca Coats about how parents can help reduce this for their children.

“1 in 6 kids are obese. Obesity is a chronic illness and children that are obese are more likely to become obese adults,” said Coats

Children who experience obesity are more likely to become obese adults. Causes of obesity in children can derive from have a wide range of issues.

“Obese mother, overeating during pregnancy, lack of rest, processed foods, not being active,” said Coats.

Ways parents can help their children avoid obesity are often simple. A lot of the foods that we eat are processed and contain lots of sugar. Coats also said that consuming dyes can even lead to behavioral issues.

“Eating better, no dyes, getting rest,” Coasts added.

