LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This edition of Eye on Health focuses on Darla Montgomery’s personal experience with a rare disease that went undiagnosed for far too long.

Montgomery says she struggled with extreme pain in her wrist for up to five years. However, the pain became unbearable within the last year. After ignoring the pain for years, Montgomery finally scheduled a check-up with her doctor.

Montgomery was surprised to learn that it was not a strain or carpal tunnel syndrome, but instead, she was diagnosed with Kienbock’s Disease. This is a rare disease where blood flow to a small bone in the wrist is interrupted and causes deterioration.

Doctor Bryce Fugarino, a physician with Louisiana Orthopedics in Lafayette, says the rare disease has four stages.

In stage one, the disease is hardly visible on x-rays and causes vague wrist pain.

In stage two, the disease becomes visible on x-rays.

In stage three, the person with the disease begins to develop arthritis around the bone.

In stage four, the arthritis progresses causing even more pain and lack of mobility for the person.

Montgomery was diagnosed with stage three. Thankfully she was diagnosed in just enough time to receive an outpatient procedure and begin recovery and rehabilitation so that she can return to having full use of her hand without pain.