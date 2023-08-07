LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 takes a deeper dive in Gerald Greunig’s diagnosis with stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma talking to a local doctor to talk about the disease Its causes and treatment.

“I had no side effects, I didn’t feel bad. The only thing that made me feel bad were the lumps on my neck because the bloodwork was normal and it turns out it was common.” After News 10’s Gerald Greunig announced his diagnosis with stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Danielle Duncan sat down with local doctors to find out more about the disease.

Dr. Wissam Hanayneh, a Hematologist and Oncologist with Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette says Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a cancer of the immune system, particularly a kind of white blood cell. It usually affects lymph nodes in certain areas of the body, like in Gerald’s case, the neck and other areas.

Just like any other cancer cases, Dr. Hanahney says causes are partly genetic and partly environmental but there is no concrete cause.

Anyone is prone to contracting the disease, however it’s most common between ages 20-40 and depending on what stage you catch it, with chemotherapy and taking care of yourself, the success rate is high.

Dr. Hanahney says patients should rest, avoid large crowds and avoid stress after every chemotherapy appointment.