(KLFY) – October is breast cancer awareness month. Today, there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors, but the fight for a cure is far from over.

Statistics show there were more than 168,000 women living with metastatic or stage 4 breast cancer in the U.S in 2020. Jennifer Herbert is one of those women. Often metastatic breast cancer arises months or years after the patient has completed treatment for breast cancer.

In 2015, Jennifer Herbert was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery, Jennifer remained in remission.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer or metastatic breast cancer to the bone. Doctors discovered a genetic mutation from her paternal side of her family. “I had to have a hip replacement to remove the cancer. I am still in active treatment. I’ve been through 22 surgeries,” says Herbert.

Stage-4 breast cancer cannot be cured, but it can be treated. Research shows early detection due to regular screening and mammography have resulted in 30% fewer deaths from breast cancer.

Mammography is the most effective screening tool to detect breast cancer in most women, however it varies by age.

If you are at a higher risk of being diagnosed, you should get screened at an earlier age and more often.

