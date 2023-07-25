LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, health experts are encouraging parents to ensure their child’s return is as a safe as possible. In this week’s Eye on Health Report, I speak with a doctor about the importance of immunizations.

Dr. Reynald Dela Rosa said, “Just like what we say in medicine, it’s better to prevent a disease rather than treating the disease after it has already happened.”

With back-to-school time being right around the corner, Dr. Dela Rosa says germs and infectious diseases are likely to enter the classroom. That being said, it is important that parents make sure their child is up to date on vaccinations.

Dr. Dela Rosa warns of the circulating flu virus as he said, “It’s summer and now we are going to the Fall. It’s respiratory season. One of the vaccines they will need to get are flu vaccines.”

While immunizations won’t 100% prevent your child from getting ill, the chances are very slim. Also, the effects of the disease are milder. Immunizations side effects can look like body aches, low grade fever, soreness and redness at the site of the injection.