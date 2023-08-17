LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Brunchers beware.

While it might sound like a laughable term, what occupational therapists call “Avocado hand” is one of the most serious hand injuries of them all.

Danielle Duncan talked to a local specialist about “Avocado hand” and the dangers imposed by the trendy fruit.

Mary Helm, an occupational and hand therpaist with Our Lady of Lourdes, says she often sees a variety of hand injuries. She cited one patient who is in recovery from a cut on her hand that turned into a staph infection.

“We are working with her scar,” Helm said. “We are working on getting her hand stronger so she can get back to work. She hasn’t been to work In about a year.”

“Avocado hand” is an injury to the flexor tendon, a cord-like structure running from the forearm across the wrist and palm into the fingers, allowing you to bend your fingers. Flexor tendon injuries typically occur from a cut on the palm side of your fingers, which is why these types of injuries are common when cutting avocados.

Helm says the proper way to cut an avocado is to place the avocado down on a cutting board or hard surface, not by holding it in your hand.