LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — According to Dr. Scott Hamilton, our region is ramping up flu fastest in the state. However, the whole country is seeing an increase in flu cases.

Both children and adults are vulnerable to this highly active strain of the flu. Although it seems children have a higher chance of contracting the virus. Dr. Hamilton says kids catch it easily, especially at daycare.

Influenza looks like COVID-19 and can be avoided with some of the same preventative measures: washing hands, taking medicine, staying home if you have a fever, and letting the virus run its course. Even with staying alert, children can still contract the flu. This is why Dr. Hamilton identifies the flu vaccine as the best preventative measure.

He reassures parents that the vaccine is completely safe. The flu shot “can save lives and prevent other kids from getting sick.”