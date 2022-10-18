LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After studying Australia’s flu season, Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski says doctors are expecting an even busier flu season and we should all be prepared. Although the flu has been less busy due to the extra precaution taken during the pandemic, the same measures should still be taken.

“Wearing face masks, being a little bit more careful when out and about, washing your hands, keeping your hands away from your face, those are all still really good preventative measures,” Dr. Stefanski says.

She still recommends a flu shot for the best protection. The flu can lead to hospitalization and in some cases pneumonia. Dr. Stefanski recommends getting up to date on vaccines for both before you start to feel sick.

The flu can look a lot like COVID. Dr. Stefanski says these are the symptoms to be aware of: