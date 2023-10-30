LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A breast cancer scare in college made a lasting in impression on, now she’s helping to make a lasting impression on breast cancer survivors by replacing what once was to what could be.

Tassnique Prudhomme is the owner and technician of Officially Bougie Beauty & Paramedical, a tattooing and micro pigmentation parlor. Officially Boujee offers a range of medical permanent make-up services.

Pigmentation of the brow, micro-blading, lip brush, eye liner tattoos, scar, stretch mark covering and facials are just some of their services.

Prudhomme says the parlor also has a one of a kind service for cleared breast cancer patients; 3-D areola tattooing

“After they do the mastectomy and they are ready for their breast tattoo, we are like their last impression,” said Prudhomme.

As of today Officially Bougie is the only parlor in the state of Louisiana to offer the 3-D areola tattooing services.

Prudhomme says after experiencing her own breast cancer scare, she wanted to provide this option to help women feel more like themselves.

“It’s the last stamp that makes you women. When we lose those parts of our bodies giving back. It really makes you feel like a full women. It’s already great enough that the surgeon can build the woman’s body back. This just seals the deal,” said Prudhomme.

Prudhomme hosted her first breast cancer awareness event, where she gifted five breast cancer survivors with the 3-D breast tattoo services for free.

She says for anyone interested, there is also a financing option available.