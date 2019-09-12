Evangeline Youth B.L.A.S.T. day in Mamou Friday Sept. 13

MAMOU, La.- The event’s goal is to help educate and inform participants about current youth-related issues by equipping and empowering them to make positive and healthy behavioral choices throughout the new school year.

B.L.A.S.T. stands for Boldly, Living, As, Smart, Teens.

The event will be held on Friday, September 13 at from 8:00am-11:00am at the Mamou Rec. Center at 98 Main St. Mamou, La.

The event is put on by the Krewe de Evangeline Coalition.

All 7th graders in Evangeline Parish Schools are invited.