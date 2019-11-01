Live Now
EUNICE: Rendez-vous des Cajuns returns to Liberty Theatre on Nov. 9

EUNICE, La. (Jean Lafitte Nat. Park & Reserve)- Rendez-vous des Cajuns will return to the city-owned Liberty Theater beginning Saturday, November 9.

The live Cajun and zydeco music show had been held at the Prairie Acadian Cultural Center for the last few weeks. With the return of Rendez-vous des Cajuns to its home base, Saturday hours at the Prairie Acadian Cultural Center will revert to 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; the center is also open Wednesday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Prairie Acadian Cultural Center of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve is located at 250 West Park Avenue, Eunice. More information is available at 337-457-8490 or at www.nps.gov/jela.

Beginning on Saturday, November 9, the Saturday schedule at the Prairie Acadian Cultural Center will be:

  • 10:00-11:00 a.m. Acadiana with Kids, formerly the Explore & Restore program
  • 1:00-2:00 p.m. Cajun French Conversations
  • 2:00-2:30 p.m. Ranger Talk
  • 2:45-3:45 p.m. Music and Cajun Dancing
  • 4:00-5:00 p.m. Cooking Demonstration

Rendez-vous des Cajun performances at the Liberty Theater are set for 6:00-7:30 p.m. Information about performers and tickets is available at 337-457-7389.

“The National Park Service was pleased to host Rendez-vous des Cajun temporarily,” said Park Ranger Jodie Bacque. “Life in Louisiana just isn’t the same without live local music, and we were glad that we could step in and continue sharing this important cultural experience.”

The Prairie Acadian Cultural Center is managed by the National Park Service as part of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve. The center features exhibits interpreting the culture of the Acadians who settled the prairies of southwest Louisiana. Folklife demonstrations include foodways presentations, Cajun music, dancing, quilting and other handmade crafts.

The center is open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and on Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. The center is closed on all federal holidays but open on Mardi Gras.

Admission to the Prairie Acadian Cultural Center is free and all activities and demonstrations are free and open to the public.

For more information visit: https://www.nps.gov/index.htm.

