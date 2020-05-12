Eunice High principal ‘Mitch’ Fontenot selected as a Louisiana Principal of the Year semi-finalist

OPELOUSAS, La. (St. Landry Parish School Board) – The Louisiana Principal of the Year is the highest honor the state can bestow upon a principal.

Each year, the Principal of the Year Program recognizes and rewards an

elementary, middle, and high school principal who has demonstrated outstanding school

leadership.

St. Landry Parish School District is pleased to announce that Mitchell Fontenot, principal at Eunice High School has claimed a spot on the Louisiana Principal of the Year Semi-Finalist list.



Mr. Fontenot, affectionately known as “Mitch,” was born and raised in Eunice, Louisiana. He

received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from McNeese State University.



Mitch started his teaching career at East Elementary in 1990, teaching Special Education. He

moved to Eunice High School in 1992 where he again taught students with special needs in

addition to serving as the assistant coach in baseball.

After teaching for 13 years, Mitch moved

from the classroom into administration, becoming the assistant principal at Eunice High in 2003

and principal in 2009.



When congratulated, Mitch humbly stated that he certainly didn’t do this alone. He and his team

at Eunice High along with parents and students have worked hard and that work has definitely

paid off.

When school performance scores were announced this school year, Eunice High

learned they had earned an “A” rating.



When asked about his inspiration for becoming an educator, Mitch replied, “When I was in college

a friend of mine asked me if I wanted to accompany him to the local Special Olympics event he was working as a requirement of one of his education classes. I joined him and it had an impact

on me. The innocence and joy that these kids displayed were awe-inspiring. Right then, I knew

that I wanted to do something in Special Education.”

All of us at SLPSD would like Mitch to know how proud we are of his accomplishments and we wish him luck moving on to the finalist round, the school board.