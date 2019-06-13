Eunice girl takes center stage to represent Louisiana while sharing inspiration with the youth

After four years of pageants and no wins, a Eunice girl will represent all of Louisiana at a pageant in California.

Anastasia Stevens, 11, won 2019 NAM Miss Louisiana Pre-Teen over the weekend at the Crown Plaza in Baton Rouge.

“She was very excited,” Monica Stevens, Anastasia’s mom, said. “She practiced every day.”

Anastasia didn’t perform an optional talent, instead of focusing on formal wear, her personal introduction, and interviews. The easiest part for her was the interviews according to her mom, who said she is willing to talk to anyone.

The second youngest of the five girls isn’t the first in her family to do pageants. Her mother and sisters participated when they were younger, but Anastasia has officially made it her hobby, along with fishing, rapping, bible studies and dancing.

The 7th grader has a busy schedule ahead of her, with an upcoming trip to Houston and ongoing tours for the rest of the year. She will travel to California in November with her family to represent Louisiana and compete for a chance to win part of the $500,000 in cash and prizes.

The family is accepting donations to help with the cost of travel. Find them on Instagram at @thenamlapreteen.

