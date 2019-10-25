Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Elementary school gets 765 new books through $10K donation

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana elementary school has added 765 new books to its library thanks to a $10,000 donation.

The Advertiser reports J.W. Faulk Elementary hosted a ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the new books and the people who made it possible. Librarian Violet Smith says the elementary school can often only order $800 of books through the state each year, an amount that covers maybe 60 books. She said the donation added new titles to the library and allowed the school to replace older books.

The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette donated the cash to Love Our Schools, an initiative that works to improve eight schools in the Lafayette Parish. When the initiative was announced in March, each of the schools had low letter grades from the state Department of Education.

