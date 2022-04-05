LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Early giving opened today for over 185 nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools located throughout Acadiana, the Bayou Region, and south Louisiana that registered for the fifth annual SOLA Giving Day, scheduled for Thursday, May 5th.

SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising event that begins at midnight on May 5th and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CST. During this period, the general public can make a tax-deductible online donation to the organization of their choice by visiting www.solagivingday.org.

Early Giving is a four-week period that opens on April 5th and closes on May 4th at 11:59 p.m. During Early Giving, organizations can promote their participation and begin working towards their fundraising goals by soliciting donations to benefit their SOLA Giving Day campaigns.

Donations made online during this time are processed in real-time, and donors will receive an emailed tax receipt. Offline donations are also accepted. Checks can be mailed directly to the organization that you would like to support through a contribution with SOLA Giving Day included in the memo line.

For more information about SOLA Giving Day and how to donate during Early Giving, visit www.solagivingday.org.

The goal of SOLA Giving Day is to inspire the community to come together to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the projects and programs of the participating organizations.

Since its inception in 2018, SOLA Giving Day generated over 5.25 million dollars in donations to more than 315 unique nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools that serve Acadiana.