Early bird registration open for 2nd Annual Vermilion Chamber Pistol Competition

MAURICE, La. – The Vermilion Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that registration is open for its 2nd Annual Pistol Competition scheduled for Saturday, August 24, at the LA Range Gun Club.

The Vermilion Chamber Pistol Competition will provide a fun, safe, professionally supervised environment where sport shooters can compete in a one-of-a-kind obstacle course showcasing their skills. LA Range Gun Club staff members will design the course, oversee scoring, and be available to offer advice throughout the competition. Competitors will be assigned flights on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration includes t-shirt, goodie bag, and food at the event. Limited spots will be available so competitors are encouraged to register early.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 24

Where: LA Range Gun Club | Maurice, LA

Flight times: 8am | 10am | 12pm | 2pm

Registration fee:

$60 (on or before Aug. 5)

$70 (on or after Aug. 6)

“Advancial Federal Credit Union is thrilled to be a presenting sponsor for such a unique event,” says Lacey Maynor, Community Development Manager. “Vermilion is one of the eight parishes that we serve in Acadiana and we welcomed the opportunity to support the chamber in its advocacy for the members and businesses of the community.”