Downtown Alive! announces 38th season lineup

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Downtown Lafayette Unlimited will host the 38th season of Downtown Alive! virtually this spring.



This three-part series — presented by Evangeline Maid and sponsored by Super 1 Foods, Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and Victor Ashy, APLC — will begin in March and take place on the third Friday of each month.

Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and led by Herman Fuselier of KRVS’ Zydeco Stomp, each DTA! show will highlight Downtown venues and homegrown artists while providing an intimate opportunity to celebrate live, local music.

DTA! Spring 2021 Season Lineup:

Cupid- Friday, March 19

Sweet Cecilia– Friday, April 16

Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez- Friday, May 21

Each show will be streamed online from the DTA! Facebook page, with concerts beginning at 6 pm. Viewers can also catch an official DTA! watch party at participating Downtown Lafayette locations.