DSAA announces a basketball mini clinic

LAFAYETTE, La.- The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana (DSAA) will be having a basketball mini clinic hosted along with the U.L. Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team.

The mini clinic will be hosted at the Earl K. Long Gym on U.L. campus, at 500 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, La. on Sunday, September 8 from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

Individuals of all ages with down syndrome and their siblings ages 12-years-old and under will be able to participate.

For more information on the basketball mini clinic, contact DSSA at (337) 234-3109 or go to www.dsaa.info