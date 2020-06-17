Drew Brees partners with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to provide meals

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Wednesday that he is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to help feed those in need.
In his post on Instagram, the NFL player said a new Second Harvest Food Bank will be established to provide 15,800 meals.
With many of our donations through the COVID crisis we have been able to establish facilities and programs that will last far beyond the existing need. We are excited to announce a new Second Harvest Food Bank kitchen in partnership with Catholic Charities of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA that will allow us to produce 15,800 meals per week for children, families, and seniors in need, as well as the homeless throughout southwest Louisiana! #LoveandServe
Catholic Charities confirmed the partnership with News 10. We will provide an update when more information is available.