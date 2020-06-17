Drew Brees partners with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to provide meals

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Wednesday that he is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to help feed those in need.

In his post on Instagram, the NFL player said a new Second Harvest Food Bank will be established to provide 15,800 meals.

Catholic Charities confirmed the partnership with News 10. We will provide an update when more information is available.