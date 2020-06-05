Breaking News
Sandbag distribution locations in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tracking Cristobal

Downtown Lafayette Chicken Sandwich Snackdown starts today

Community
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Downtown Snackdown is a no-holds-barred competition between Downtown restaurants with only one goal: determine which Downtown restaurant has the ultimate chicken sandwich.

Well… there’s actually two goals because the Downtown Snackdown is also a fundraiser for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited—the non-profit organization that produces events like Downtown Alive!, ArtWalk, Movies in the Parc, The Merry & Bright Christmas in Downtown, and the Downtown Sno-Ball Festival.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) also provides services and informative events for its member network of families, individuals, and Downtown businesses (like the restaurants participating in the Downtown Smackdown).

The restaurants participating in the Snackdown have agreed to donate $1 to DLU for every chicken sandwich sold, meaning every sandwich you eat will not only support a local business but also help us to continue to serve and represent the downtown community.

Article Source: https://www.downtownlafayette.org/events-landing/snackdown-2020/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar