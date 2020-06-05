Downtown Lafayette Chicken Sandwich Snackdown starts today

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Downtown Snackdown is a no-holds-barred competition between Downtown restaurants with only one goal: determine which Downtown restaurant has the ultimate chicken sandwich.

Well… there’s actually two goals because the Downtown Snackdown is also a fundraiser for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited—the non-profit organization that produces events like Downtown Alive!, ArtWalk, Movies in the Parc, The Merry & Bright Christmas in Downtown, and the Downtown Sno-Ball Festival.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) also provides services and informative events for its member network of families, individuals, and Downtown businesses (like the restaurants participating in the Downtown Smackdown).

The restaurants participating in the Snackdown have agreed to donate $1 to DLU for every chicken sandwich sold, meaning every sandwich you eat will not only support a local business but also help us to continue to serve and represent the downtown community.

