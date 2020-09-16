Downtown Alive! starts virtual season Friday, Sept. 18 with Curley Taylor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Alive! is rolling out its 37th season online starting this Friday, Sept. 18, featuring Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.

DTA will take place online on Fridays at 6 p.m., streamed live from the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette. Viewers can watch the stream on the DTA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownlafayette

“We encourage the Acadiana community to make plans to join us online on Friday nights to enjoy virtual concerts — made possible with the support of Evangeline Maid — and help keep the music alive,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Alive! and organizer of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “Curley Taylor is an amazing entertainer who we are blessed to have in our community; he and his band Zydeco Trouble are sure to start a dance party in your living room or your neighborhood!”

This year’s lineup includes:

Friday, September 18 — Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)

Friday, September 25 — DG & the Freetown Sound (Funky Soul)

Friday, October 2 — Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs (Cajun)

Friday, October 16 — Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush (Zydeco)

Friday, October 23 — Daiquiri Queens (Cajun)

Friday, October 30 — Blue Monday Allstars (Blues)

Downtown Alive! has provided family-friendly entertainment, along with a dash of culture, for

nearly 40 years. Although 2020’s Spring and Fall seasons look different from those in the past,

organizers are looking on the bright side of things and excited to support local musicians and

provide family-friendly entertainment to the community.