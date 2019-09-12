Downtown Alive! kicks off fall concert series Friday 13

Fall 2019 DTA! kicks off its fall series Friday, Sept. 13.
See the full line up below:
September 13: Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band + Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band (Zydeco/Cajun | Parc International)
DTA! Fall Kick-Off
Friday, September 20: Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings (Blues/RnB/Swamp Pop | Parc Sans Souci)
Friday, September 27: All-Star Beatles Tribute w/ The Viatones + Special Guests (Rock-n-Roll| Parc International)
Friday, October 4: Doctor Nativo + Rio Luminoso (Mayan Reggae Cumbia/Classic Latin | Parc International)
ACLA Latin Festival Kick-Off Party
Friday, October 11 – No DTA!: Festival Acadiens et Créoles
Friday, October 18: Radio Zydeco + The South Austin Moonlighters (Zydeco/Roots Rock | Parc Sans Souci)
During the Bayou Round Up Hot Rod and Vintage Car Show
Friday, October 25: The Daiquiri Queens + The Haggard Bucks(Cajun/Country | Parc Sans Souci)
Friday, November 1: Evangeline Maid Centennial Celebration with Wanye Toups & Zydecajun(Zydecajun | Parc International)
Evangeline Maid Centennial Celebration
Rain’ Cajuns Homecoming Celebration (wear red!)
Friday, November 8: Royal Teeth + Jelly Toast (Pop/Folk| Parc International)
Fall 2019 DTA! Season Finale
Additional details: Metered parking spaces are free after 5:00 PM and additional parking is available with low hourly rates in the Parc-Auto du Centreville Garage (121 E Vermilion St). For more information, visit downtownlafayette.org. Downtown Alive is produced by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited in cooperation with Lafayette Consolidated Government.