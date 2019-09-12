Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Downtown Alive! kicks off fall concert series Friday 13

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Fall 2019 DTA! kicks off its fall series Friday, Sept. 13.

See the full line up below:

September 13: Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band + Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band (Zydeco/Cajun | Parc International)

DTA! Fall Kick-Off

Friday, September 20: Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings (Blues/RnB/Swamp Pop | Parc Sans Souci)

Friday, September 27: All-Star Beatles Tribute w/ The Viatones + Special Guests (Rock-n-Roll| Parc International)

Friday, October 4: Doctor Nativo + Rio Luminoso (Mayan Reggae Cumbia/Classic Latin | Parc International)

ACLA Latin Festival Kick-Off Party

Friday, October 11 – No DTA!: Festival Acadiens et Créoles

Friday, October 18: Radio Zydeco + The South Austin Moonlighters (Zydeco/Roots Rock | Parc Sans Souci)
During the Bayou Round Up Hot Rod and Vintage Car Show

Friday, October 25: The Daiquiri Queens + The Haggard Bucks(Cajun/Country | Parc Sans Souci)

Friday, November 1: Evangeline Maid Centennial Celebration with Wanye Toups & Zydecajun(Zydecajun | Parc International)

Evangeline Maid Centennial Celebration

Rain’ Cajuns Homecoming Celebration (wear red!)

Friday, November 8: Royal Teeth + Jelly Toast (Pop/Folk| Parc International)

Fall 2019 DTA! Season Finale

Additional details: Metered parking spaces are free after 5:00 PM and additional parking is available with low hourly rates in the Parc-Auto du Centreville Garage (121 E Vermilion St). For more information, visit downtownlafayette.org. Downtown Alive is produced by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited in cooperation with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local