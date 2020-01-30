Live Now
Downtown Alive! announces Spring 2020 lineup

LAFAYETTE, La. (Victoria Dodge/The Advertiser)- Downtown Alive! has announced that High Performance, described as “1960s dance hall music on steroids,” will kick off their 2020 spring season on March 13th in downtown Lafayette.

High Performance, a brain child of Steve Riley and Kevin Dugas, will be joined by Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers. The lineup also includes Grammy nominee Amythyst Kiah and Louisiana favorite Anders Osborne. 

Every Friday begins with “Happiest Hour” at 5 p.m., followed by music and fun until 9 p.m.. Admission is free, and drinks will be available for purchase, so leave the ice chests at home.

This family-friendly event also asks that pets stay home. 

The DTA! after party is held at whichever downtown restaurant or bar sponsored the “Happiest Hour” drinks. 

Director of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited Maureen Dugas Foster said sponsors help keep the event free, with Evangeline Maid coming back as the 2020 spring and fall presenting sponsors.

DTA! highlights local artists in every aspect. Cayla Zeek, Lafayette native, created this year’s poster. 

Downtown Alive! is Louisiana’s longest running outdoor concert series featuring local and regional artists, headed into it’s 38th year. 

Here’s a look at the full lineup

March 13: High Performance + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers. Parc Sans Souci

March 20: Lane Mack & The Balladeers + Troy Richard & The Richard Revue. Parc Sans Souci

March 27: Bas Clas + Has Beans. Parc International

April 3: Anders Osborne + Brother Dege & The Brethren. Parc International

DTA! Good Friday Concert April 10: Soul Creole + Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express. Parc International

April 17: Amythyst Kiah + Ray Boudreaux. Parc International

