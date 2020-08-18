Downtown Alive! announces fall 2020 virtual concert lineup

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In the interest of public safety and accordance with governmental guidelines, the organizers of Downtown Alive! announce they are once again going virtual for the Fall 2020 season.

The 37th season of Downtown Alive! is presented by Evangeline Maid and will be streamed

online from Rock’n’Bowl® de Lafayette.

DTA! will kick off on Friday night with streaming beginning at 6 p.m. Viewers can watch the virtual live performances by tuning in to the Downtown Alive! Facebook page.



“This Fall season is special to us because it gives Downtown Lafayette an opportunity to

support local musicians who have been unable to perform as they usually would as of late,” said

Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces DTA! “Downtown Alive! is thrilled to partner with a Downtown business, Rock’n’Bowl® de Lafayette. They have made investments in production equipment and developed expertise in streaming that will allow us to take the success of our Spring ‘House Sessions’ to another level. We will have the ability to stream across multiple pages to allow a wider audience to view the

range of talent we have secured and enjoy the magic of DTA! from home.”

Fall 2020 DTA! Virtual Concert Lineup



Friday, September 18

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)

Friday, September 25

DG & the Freetown Sound (Funky Soul)

Friday, October 2

TBD

Friday, October 16

Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush (Zydeco)

Friday, October 23

Daiquiri Queens (Cajun)

Friday, October 30

Blue Monday Allstars (Blues)