Diversity job fair happening Thursday for Acadiana job seekers

(KLFY) Looking for a job? There are employment opportunities at the Acadiana diversity job fair.
Dozens of regional employers will participate in the 17th annual event that will take place virtually from 9:00 a.m. until noon Thursday via the brazen online software.
The software allows job seekers to create a profile and upload a resume before the event.
During the event, job seekers will be able to take part in text-based chats with hiring managers.
