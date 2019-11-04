Live Now
Diocese of Lafayette donates to St. Landry Parish churches’ rebuilding effort

ST. LANDRY, La.- The Diocese of Lafayette announced a $50,000 donation will be divided between the three churches destroyed by an alleged arsonist earlier this year.

The funds were raised during a recent second collection at each Catholic parish in the Diocese of Lafayette, the announcement said today.

On hand to receive the donations from Bishop Deshotel were Pastor Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas, Pastor Gerald Toussaint of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, also in Opelousas, and Pastor Kyle Sylvester of St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre.

Each church congregation received a check totaling just over $16, 800.
  

“Bishop Deshotel said Catholics in the Diocese were horrified and heartbroken when they learned of the devastating loss each of the pastors and their congregations had suffered,” the Diocese said in an announcement today,” Bishop Deshotel said he and the Diocese are honored to play a small role in the rebuilding efforts, and that ‘Evil brings opportunities for good, and this is a good way to do that.'” 
 

