LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s election season and of course that brings out the competitive nature in people running for office.

Well in the case of at least one judicial candidate, several of his yard signs have been stolen.

We are looking into it in tonight’s Dial Dalfred report

“Unfortunately, I’ve been receiving reports that people are stealing my signs. That’s some thing I really did not anticipate in a judicial election that’s not things that we think about,” Judicial candidate Jules Edwards said.

Edwards filed a report with the Lafayette Police Department last week after learning that several of the signs he paid for were being taken.

But of course, you know candidates can’t control their supporters or non-supporters.

At $25 a pop for the 4 x 4 signs, while a misdemeanor crime, the thief face charges depending on criminal history.

“So what our detectives are going to do is go back in canvas the area of other locations where his signs were removed and see if we can get better quality camera footage,” Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

With an investigation underway, detectives are working to identify the man you see in this security footag who parks near a business on Moss Street before walking over and stealing a sign then tossing it in the back of what appeared to be a white Toyota pickup truck.

Edwards is seeing this video for the first time.

“He comes to the sign, it’s not an accident, not at all. Again, I am distressed that people are engaged in that kind of activity and I have great confidence in our law enforcement officers, so I suspect that fellow will have a rude awakening someday soon.”

As campaign season continues and you see someone tampering with signs that don’t belong to them call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477 to report it.