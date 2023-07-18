LOUISIANA (KLFY) – When we think about mail, yes, most of it is sale papers, credit card applications, and those bills we love so much, but ultimately, it’s a service we all rely on.

And when it comes to retrieving your mail, accessibility to your box is paramount. Which is why one lawman reached out to me in hopes of leveling the playing field.

The Eunice Post Office was built in 1938 at the corner of Highway 190 and Third Street, sure it could use some cosmetic work, but overall, it has stood the test of time.

However, the reason Eunice City Marshal, Terry Darbonne, dialed Dalfred goes beyond the appearance of the 85-year-old building.

“The worst part of it all, it’s not handicapped accessible”, the marshal said.

Darbonne points out the seven steps visitors have to climb to enter the building, and while some make the trip up and down look easy, his concern is for people with disabilities and the elderly community.

“Last week I drove up, and personally observed an elderly individual fall from the second step land what kept his head from hitting the ground was the box he had in his hand,” the marshal said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Barry Powell has lived in Eunice for nearly 15 years and said he comes to the post office just about every day. He walks with the support of a cane and believes a ramp or more railings would make his visits easier.

“Some days it’s kind of slippery when you’re going up the steps,” Powell said. “And you have to be real careful going down too.”

Another frequent visitor at the post office, Virginia Chauvin, had knee replacement on not just one, but both knees.

“I’m 84 years old and it’s hard for me going up and down the stairs”, Chauvin said.

While difficult for some to ascend and descend the landmark building; they still get it done, but Marshal Darbonne also points out the lack of anti-slip strips on one side of the steps.

“There’s no way this building should not be handicap accessible to everybody,” Darbonne said.

As of news time I haven’t gotten a call back from USPS Louisiana District Customer Relations to try and get some answers for the marshal.

We’re told people who can’t climb the stairs can drive to the back of the building, call the post office and someone will come out to help.

What we did learn is because the post office was built in 1938, it predates the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968, which would require the building be accessible to anyone with a disability.

In a 2020 email to State Representative Phillip Devillier, the USPS responded to a request to build a handicap ramp at the Eunice Post Office by saying the building is considered grandfathered in, so it’s also exempt from the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. And, at least back in 2020, the Postal Service had no plans to complete accessibility modifications at the post office.

We’re going to stay on top of this one and bring you an update when we hear back from the USPS.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community and you need me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com.