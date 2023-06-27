LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Public transportation plays a key role in many high functioning cities across America, including right here in Lafayette Parish where hundreds of people use our city bus services every day.

Those buses wouldn’t leave the terminal without a team of dedicated drivers showing up day in and day out to get us from point A to point B.

We sat down with a few of those drivers who say they’re not being treated fairly, and don’t feel heard by the higher ups.

The Lafayette Transit System covers 2000 miles a day, 6 days a week, and serves about 300,000 people in a year.

Carrying that load is a dedicated team of 9 full-time drivers who love what they do… or, what they did in the case of two of the five drivers we spoke to about issues within the department.

One former LTS driver who chose not to share their name publicly told us, “It’s a decent job for anybody coming in. They just work you too hard and they don’t have no respect for you.”

Another former employee tells New Ten, being called in to work on off days was a common occurrence.

“My day off come, I’m appointed. Don’t know what that means, never heard it before. I had to work, I was forced to work, basically.”

We brought their concerns to top brass at Lafayette Consolidated Government to figure out why the drivers are being stretched thin.

Director of Traffic, Roads, and Bridges, Warren Abadie tells us LCG has been dealing with a shortage of drivers.

They currently have 9 full-time drivers and 6 part-time. Fully staffed would include at least 15 full-time drivers.

Abadie said, “We take the promises that we make to the citizens to provide transportation services very seriously. We will do what we have to do within reason to provide the service to the citizens that generally have no other option.”

When Abadie said “within reason”, that includes combining routes in an effort to reach passengers when a driver is out.

“Typically, the longest route is 70 minutes of runtime and then they have approximately 5-8 minutes of layover time built into the schedule that they’re able to use the restroom, go to the break room”, according to the director.

We understand that traffic is dynamic, in the words of Abadie, and there are going to be days when no matter how well you plan, the unexpected will occur.

It doesn’t mean the schedule won’t get behind and they don’t get their full five to 8 minutes because we’re trying to keep the promises to the citizens we have that the bus will be there at a certain time.

I asked the current and former drivers what do you think would be the one thing that would make the job easier for everyone?

One of the anonymous drivers responded with the following: “They would have to see their employees as people, and get a break. Get to eat and not rushed from the break room.”

So, what’s being done to try and relieve some of the stress being placed on the roughly 15 drivers who are responsible for keeping the promise to the people?

Abadie said they made:

-three new hires as of June 8th.

-They’re actively recruiting school bus drivers who have the summer off.

-They’re reaching out to technical colleges that provide CDL licenses.

-And sharing the open positions via social media

As for the drivers who say they’ve been disrespected… Warren says to come see him— he has an open-door policy.

