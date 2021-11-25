Developments planned for St. Joseph’s Diner and FoodNet Food Bank facility

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Just before the diner served their annual Thanksgiving meal, they announced a major capital campaign to fund the expansion of the diner and the FoodNet Food Bank facility.

The expansion comes after an increased regional need for those experiencing food insecurities, especially in Acadiana.

“My hope is that we can create a dining experience of that of a restaurant with expanded hours,” says Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Boudreaux says the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted not only the existing need of those experiencing hunger but says it presented new challenges .

“We want to be able to ensure no one goes without a nutritious meal,” Boudreaux adds.

The capital campaign will launch in early 2022 and fund the expansion and buildout of St. Joseph’s Diner and the FoodNet Food Bank facility.

Blake David with Broussard and David Law Firm explains, “We’ve been involved for years and years.”

Partners with Broussard and David Law Firm kickoff the campaign with a $300,000 gift.

“When they asked us to play a lead role, we said heck yes. We are all in,” David continues.

During the pandemic, the diner was forced to cancel in person dining due to safety concerns.

However with the proposed expansion, the hope is to have a new and larger dining room for increase access to clients as well as expanded hours for meal services.

Boudreaux says “We see people from all walks of life. It’s been beautiful.”

Click here for more information about the diner and volunteer opportunities.