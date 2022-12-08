SUNSET, La. (KLFY)– Located near I-10 and I-49, Knollwood Farm Equestrian Center specializes in teaching and training all levels of riders. Knollwood Farms offers horseback riding camps, riding lessons, and birthday parties.

Kitty Leblanc, owner and trainer, says the property has been in her family for almost 50 years. She knew it was the perfect spot the first time she laid eyes on it. She now coaches, specializing in hunter and jumping training.

Sylvia Masters got the opportunity to take a lesson of her own, guided by Kitty and her daughter, Holly Macle.

“I can teach a lot. The horse is your best teacher. If you’re on a good horse that knows what it’s doing, it can just show you so much,” Kitty says.

From there, Sylvia Masters got to take a riding lesson of her own with Optimus Prime, one of the horses at Knollwood Farm. Once Optimus Prime and Sylvia Masters got a feel for one another, they took to the trail for more exploration.

Riding lessons are taught at Knollwood Farm to all levels of riders. Many riders ride for fun and on horse back while several students ride competitively. Horses and tack are provided for beginning riders.