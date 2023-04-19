BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– It’s time to swing into full gear and have a hole-in-one experience at a driving range in Baton Rouge.

Built in 1985, Santa Maria Golf Course sits on 150 acres of land. The driving range features 18 holes, lakes, and two natural waterways. Many are drawn to the location because the holes were designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., one of the most prestigious designers in the game.

“We have a few signature holes here, number five is one of the toughest pars 3’s around, and then here at hole number 18 is a great par 5 finishing hole that people just enjoy,” said BJ Tallion, Manager at BREC Santa Maria Golf Course.

Tallion “Oh, here at Santa Maria, we treat everyone like family. It’s the best public golf course that people can play here in the city.”

The public golf course is a great way to enjoy the fresh air and green grass at an affordable price. Monday through Thursday guests only have to pay $50. On the weekend the price increases to $60. These fees include one full round of golf and a golf cart.

Another added benefit of Santa Maria is its location. The course hosts a lot of traveling guests as it is located close to the interstate at a comfortable distance from Baton Rouge and Prairieville.

Harry Tabioll, a regular at Santa Maria says, “I come out here probably 2-3 times a week, in the last year I’ve become addicted to this game.”

BREC Santa Maria Golf Course is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is located at 18460 Santa Maria Pkwy.