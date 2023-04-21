Doyline, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a special place to unwind and relax in nature in northwest Louisiana.

Under sunny skies and cypress trees lies a picturesque place in Webster Parish.

“This is one of the older parks in the state so it has a lot of rustic charm,” said Paul Florence, park manager of Lake Bistineau State Park.

Lake Bistineau State Park opened to the public in 1951. It kept its original charm by preserving a natural environment while adding modern comfort features for tourists to come to stay and enjoy.

“This is a fantastic place to take your family. To get off the grid and enjoy the peace and quiet,” Florence said.

Florence explains all the activities the park has to offer. From outdoor adventures on the banks of Lake Bistineau, including boating, canoeing, and kayak rentals to lots of fishing fun.

“As well as picnic, pavilions, playgrounds and 12 miles of hiking and biking trails for your family to enjoy,” Florence said.

The park offers cabins for families to sleep in style while overlooking the stunning lake view. With long piers to walk over to be directly over the water. Some cabins are pet-friendly and others are open for large groups.

“A new lodge was added in 2015 that can sleep up to 16 people. It’s perfect for large family gatherings or business meetings,” Florence said.

The cabins provide rocking chairs under shaded porches to sit and chill. Away from a busy city and loud noises.

“Relaxation, family-time, bonding time. Walking in the woods does wonders for your stress levels and it’s good to disconnect from our modern society and come out here to just enjoy nature for a little while,” Florence said.

It’s also a good place to play disc golf.

“We have an 18 hole disc golf course that goes almost the entire length of the property and comes back around to the waters edge where you finish up the final three holes parallel on the short line. If you did the entire 18 holes you’ve done about three miles of walking. It’s a great way to spend your day,” Florence said.

Lake Bistineau State Park has an annual visitation of about 50 to 60 thousand people per year. So there’s something enjoyable for everyone.

Plus, the animals as the state serves as a wildlife refuge.

“All the animals that are here are safe. They here for our customers to view,” Florence said.

Florence has been with the state park system for 16 years. He protects the land and reflects on its beauty.

“Myself and the entire park staff we look around us and realize how lucky we are to have this as our work environment. This is home for us. We take care of it like its our home,” Florence said.

You can make Lake Bistineau State Park your home for a weekend and more by traveling to the town of Doyline down a winding road to find an ideal natural wonder.

You can learn more about Lake Bistineau State Park and how to book your stay by visiting their website.