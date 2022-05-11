BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Three Roll Estate makes rum from sugar cane grown just 20 minutes away on the family farm. Three Roll Estate is the family’s newest business. The family owns the entire process from planting to bottling.

“It all started with my family’s sugarcane farm and mill in Pointe Coupee Parish in Lakeland, and that’s been in my family since 1859,” says Olivia Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of Three Roll Estate.

Stewart explained that she and her cousin realized they were just sitting on so much sugar. Her cousin founded a distillery because they realized all of the access to sugarcane meant they should be making rum. Most rum is made from molasses – a by-product of sugar. And like most spirits, the flavor largely depends on the aging process. Rum is normally ready between 18 months and 2 years. Most of Three Roll Estate’s rums have been there for about 5 years.

Three Roll Estate also makes an agricole rhum. Which is something that can only happen when a distillery is close to the cane fields.

“Agricole is French for agriculture and its a special type of rum made from cane juice. It’s going to be a little more grassy, brighter. It’s been really exciting to teach people about this because you can taste the fresh cane juice through it. I really feel this is a great expression of our land and Louisiana as a whole,” Stewart said.

Stewart says rum is more than a spirit . At Three Roll Estate its a hand-crafted moment: “From cane to glass.” Three Roll Estate offers in-house tasting for only $15.