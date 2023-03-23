BATON ROUGE,La. (WGNO) — Saint Patrick’s Day is just one week away and the Capital City is known for its celebration.

Saint Patrick’s Day in Baton Rouge has always been a huge event.

The Wearin’ of the Green parade has actually taken place now for more than three decades.

This year, however, it’s going to be extra special as the parade gets underway at 10 o’clock in the morning.

“Everybody is always Irish on March 17th – and on this year, March 19th.”

After a two-year hiatus – the Shingleton family returns to the parade route for the 35th time.

“This family presents this to the city as a gift – that we believe in the patron Saint of Ireland.”

Pat Shingleton – along with his wife Mabyn – founded the yearly event in 19-86 – soon thereafter, their helper group expanded.

“He has been with me/us on the parade every year and then, Katie was born in 1988.

So two months later, she was on the parade route as well.”

Even the name of the parade is a family affair.

“My dad, when I was young, my dad was a butcher, a meat cutter. He would say to me on St. Patrick’s Day, ‘you’re going to school, wear something green’. Thus, I named this parade: the Wearin’ of the Green.”

This year’s Grand Marshal is Raising Cane’s founder – Todd Graves.

“Todd is Baton Rouge. I mean, he started Raising Cane’s here, and now it’s worldwide. Plus the fact he’s a great guy that has a lot of fun.”

This year’s parade is expected to feature more than 80 floats – and if you stick around, you’ll likely see some big-name celebrities.

“So after the Wearin of the Green parade, we’re going to have the official after-party here at Uncle Earl’s. Earlapalooza.”

“We got Shaq coming. DJ Diesel – that’s his stage name when he deejays. We’ve got Nelly playing after that. We’ve got Parish County Line which is a local band. We have Flo Rida coming and we also have Mannie Fresh from New Orleans.”

“Capping off the night with Earlapalooza will certainly make for a memorable day. Just remember – you need to wear your green, so you don’t get pinched. For Destination Louisiane, I’m Kelly Anne Beile.”

The after-party is a ticketed-only event that’s expected to sell out. You can get tickets by contacting the venue — Uncle Earl’s in Baton Rouge.