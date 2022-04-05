HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana is known for its beautiful and mysterious swamps , including in Henderson. KLFY News 10’s Sylvia Masters recently took a trip there for an airboat tour on the Atchafalaya Basin with Mcgee’s Swamp tours to see 1.4 million acres filled with birds, fish, and reptiles.

Captain Armond Berard led the tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. He explained how different the basin would be without all of the wildlife, giving fun facts about alligators and crawfish.

“They have many different species of wildlife over here. Over 22 million pounds of crawfish are caught out here in the Atchafalaya Basin. You wouldn’t realize that but those tasty crawfish come out of here,” said the Captain.

The Atchafalaya Basin is the size of Delaware and a statewide attraction for people looking to learn about the basin. McGee’s has hosted students from Oklahoma, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Japan, and more to experience Cajun country.

“Every one of my guest that comes are amazed by the tour because some days you can see so much wildlife. So many different beautiful sights out here,” said Berard.