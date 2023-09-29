MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Welcome to Monroe, La. where residents have the luxury of visiting the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, which hosts countless events throughout the year. The zoo attracts people from Louisiana, Arkansas, and even Mississippi due to its unique and interactive exhibit.

The zoo holds more than 300 animals.

It’s a trend that’s happening right now where people want to get one on one encounters with animals. Lisa Taylor, Interim Director of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo started in the 1930s at a local park and has now grown into Monroe’s best-hidden gem. The newest members of the zoo’s animal kingdom are the two-toed sloths.

You can see them on the exhibit now and theencounter is coming soon. You can learn about sloths. You can get a quick education progam about them. You will be able to feed or touch the sloths eventually. Lisa Taylor, Interim Director of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

Escape the sound of your typical zoo and find relaxation in the lagoon. Monroe is one of five zoos in the nation that has a boat ride where you get to see native plants, trees, and animals. It offers a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse into nature.

Not everyone get to go to Africa and do a safari. Not everybody gets to go to Australia, but here at the zoo you can get pretty close to our exhibits behind the barriers and see what these guys actually look like in the wild. Lisa Taylor, Interim Director of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

The zoo may be small but it packs a feisty roar from a Nile hippo. The zoo is the only zoo in Louisiana that has a Nile hippo on display. Visitors will get the chance to see animals such as American Alligators, African Lions, Barred Owls, Cape Buffaloes, and many more.

The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo is open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 5 PM. For additional information, be sure to visit https://monroezoo.org/ or call 318-329-2138.

The zoo is located at 1405 Bernstein Park Road in Monroe.