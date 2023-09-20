NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you’re in the mood for a sweet time, then the 80th annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival is the place to be this weekend.

Avery Hebert, who was named the 79th Louisiana Queen Sugar, is from Erath, Louisiana, but says she is deeply rooted in the tradition.

“It’s a great festival that represents an entire industry that has been a vital part to Louisiana’s culture, identity and economy,” Hebert said. “My family has been farming for five generations. This is something I always wanted but never thought I would become Queen Sugar.”

Every year gets sweeter, from the music lineup, the food family activities and royalty, according to the festival’s president, Lisa Norris.

“Celebrating the royalty and the sugar is one of the biggest traditions we have and we would like to keep carrying that forward for as long as we can,” Norris said. “Our music lineups get bigger and bigger each year.”

Whether you’re royalty, a resident or just looking for a good time, the 80th annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival is the place to be.

The festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 21 and runs until Sunday, Sept. 24. For music lineup and more about the festival visit the festival’s website, hisugar.org.