LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette artist is celebrating 40 years of his work by releasing new textiles. His inspiration comes from Acadiana and his gallery is a must visit if you were ever in Lafayette. Francis Pavy’s work stands out. His bright design and interpretation of The things around him have truly made him a stable artist in Acadiana.

“Everything has a narrative or a story behind it. There’s more to it, it has history, it has depth,” says Pavy.

Pavy started as a glass artist 40 years ago when he opened his studio. Eventually painting took over his glass work. In celebrating his 40 year career Pavi and his wife have created linen textiles and wallpapers. Pavy plans to come out with a second collection textiles that capture the essence of Acadiana.

“This is just the beginning. I can’t wait to flush out more colors into the fabrics and release more. I’m also working on new designs that will be out soon,” Pavy said about his upcoming collection.