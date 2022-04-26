LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Festival International is a celebration of music from around the world and our Francophone cultures in Acadiana. The festival is making its returning to Downtown Lafayette this weekend!

“We come together to celebrate all cultures with a special emphasis on Francophone which is French speaking languages. So through the music, throughout our heritage, and through the food we celebrate all cultures,” says Carly Viator with the nonprofit organization.

Festival International attracts 300,000 visitors to Lafayette every single year. It’s been a huge economic boost for the Hub City since the 80s.

“Businesses around town are benefiting from this but it also it’s just a citywide celebration. Depending on what stage you wanna be at, or what country you to experience at that moment in the day you can kind of choose exactly where you want to be,” said Viator.

The festival sprawls throughout Downtown Lafayette with multiple stages and performances happening the entire weekend. Festival International is always the last weekend of April every year.