LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — News 10’s Sylvia Masters visited Diver’s Destination right here in Lafayette for Destination Louisiane. Diver’s Destination offers scuba gear, diving instruction, and underwater adventures for all ages and skill levels. Greg Hidalgo, the owner of Diver’s Destination, told how nervous people are to jump into the new sport.

“Everyone, the one thing they have in common is when we’re talking to them, they say, ‘hey, this is something that I’ve always wanted to do’ and it doesn’t matter whether they’re 20 or 60, it’s something that they’ve always wanted to do and thought about it but never had the courage to walk through the door to try it,” Hidalgo said.

Sylvia hopped into the 13-foot heated pool for scuba lessons of her own. The most important rule of scuba: breathe. There is a regulator on scuba equipment that only gives air if you demand it, making breathing very important.

“The hardest part for me was teaching myself that it was okay to breathe underwater. I’ve swam my whole life and you’re always taught to not breathe underwater. Scuba is different,” said Masters about her experience.

Diver’s Destination has a large community. This community of divers takes trips to different locations including the Philippines, San Salvador, Cozumel and Honduras. Diver’s Destination is located at 201 Guilbeau Rd. in Lafayette.