NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — New Orleans is full of amazing art and ties to France. This week’s Destination Louisiane is a place with both. It’s the only known home and studio of one of the most famous painters in the world, whose mother was born in New Orleans. One of the most well-known French impressionists spent an important chapter of his life on Esplanade Ave.

“People come and say I studied Degas, I never knew he went to New Orleans. He came here after the Franco-Prussian war and he’s kind like, I don’t know what I want to do with my art, and when he comes here, he changes into his impressionistic style. He did 18 major works of art in the four and a half months he was here,” says Joan Prados, a tour guide at Degas House.

Prados is an expert on Edgar Dugas. To her, he was Uncle Edgar. She showed how the shift in Dugas’ style became apparent between paintings. The house is part museum, part art gallery. Prados remembers seeing original sculptures as a child.

David Villarrubia turned Degas House into a bed and breakfast 30 years ago. Degas House was recently rewarded its 10th consecutive ‘Best of Weddings’ from TheKnot.com. Brides even have the chance to re-enact a balcony scene inspired by a painting Degas painted of his Cousin Mathilde more than a century ago.

“And the most important part of this is our position in history as the only home or studio of Degas anywhere in the world, which I did not know in the beginning,” said Villarrubia.