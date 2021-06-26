Day of volunteerism pays off big for United Way of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Businesses and individuals in the Lafayette community held a competition Saturday to see who could pick up the most trash.

It was all apart of the United Way of Acadiana’s community day of action.

United Way partnered with Parish Proud to host the event, which ended with a trash bash weigh-in and an awards ceremony.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get back to normal.

“I mean, you can tell the energy. People wanna be out. They wanna be doing things. They wanna be feeling a part of community events so this came at just the right time and we’re thrilled to have so many people involved.”

Alm-Labar says to be on the lookout for more events coming up from the United Way of Acadiana.