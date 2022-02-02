LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Congratulations are in order for our own Dalfred Jones who has been named as one of Acadiana’s top 20 under 40 for 2022.

Our weekday evening anchor is a Grambling grad, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, a devoted father and loving husband.

Dalfred is a huge LA Rams fan and a huge Saints fan.

His favorite saying: “Trust yourself. Everything you want for yourself is yours to earn.”

The 20 individuals will be honored March 31 at Rock-n-Bowl in downtown Lafayette.