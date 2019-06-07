Creole Culture Day set for Sunday at Vermilionville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Vermilionville ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The Advertiser) [ + - ]

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Each year, Vermilionville hosts three culture day celebrations – Creole, Acadian and Native American.

On Sunday, June 9, from Creole Culture Day will kick off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's theme is Les Femmes du Folklore, exploring and celebrating women found in Creole culture, historically and contemporarily.

The event is a family-friendly and free to all ages.

Creole Culture Day Highlights:

10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.: $5 30-minute Boat Tours (Main Boat Dock; purchase tickets in Gift Shop)

11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Kids' Arts/Crafts (Chapel)

11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Canoeing (Petit Bayou)

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Cooking Demo: Crawfish Pasta by LA Greedy Girl (Cooking School)

11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: - Richard J. Catalon Video (Performance Center)

11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Richard J. Catalon Award Ceremony for Geneva L. Phillips (PC)

12 p.m.: - 2:30 p.m.: Mary Broussard & Sweet La La (Performance Center)

12 p.m. – 12:15: Spoken Word Poetry with Daphne Thomas

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cooking Demo: Smothered Okra by Lillie Norbert

1 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Creole Jam Session led by John Wilson (La Forge)

2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Readings of Debbie Clifton by Geneva Phillips

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Cooking Demo: Sweet Dough Pies by Deloris Sias (Cooking School)

3 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Sharing Circle: Today's Creole and African Diaspora Experience in Acadiana led by Conversation Starters (Chapel)

3 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse (Performance Center)

