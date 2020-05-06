CreateLouisiana extends application deadline for 2020 French Culture Film Grant

LOUISIANA (Press release) – In light of COVID-19, #CreateLouisiana and partners have extended the application deadline for the 2020 French Culture Film Grant to June 15, 2020. The $25,000 cash grant supports one Louisiana film making team to create a new film (a short scripted film or feature-length documentary) featuring French culture and talent.

The grant is an industry-building program that recognizes the creative community and the state’s deep connection to French and Francophone culture. This funding opportunity aids in those creative endeavors by offering the necessary resources for the next generation to tell stories of our past, current and future traditions. The grant would not be possible without support from lead sponsor TV5MONDE USA – America’s only French language general entertainment network.

For more information about #CreateLouisiana or to apply for the 2020 French Culture Film Grant, visit www.CreateLouisiana.com. All applications are due June 15, 2020 by 11:59PM.

The 2020 #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant is supported by TV5MONDE USA, Cox Communications, Deep South Studios, and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.