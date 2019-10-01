Cox grants $10,000 to Moncus Park for conservation efforts

LAFAYETTE, La. — Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land announce that voting for the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero is now open until Oct. 15, 2019.

One national winner will be selected from nine local winners and will receive $50,000 to donate to their environmental nonprofit of choice, courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation.

Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com to view the nine local winners’ videos and vote on your favorite.

Voting is open to the public.

Lemoine and Moncus Park are in the running for an additional $50,000 during the national voting period which ends October 15, 2019.

Local winners from Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington received a $10,000 grant to their environmental nonprofit of choice, given by the James M. Cox Foundation, the Cox-affiliated foundation.

Judging panels in each market selected the local winners, who are now finalists for the national competition. In Louisiana, Lafayette businessman Lenny Lemoine was recognized with the award for his work in developing Moncus Park.

Lemoine will donate his $10,000 prize to Moncus Park, which will use the funds to continue developing the 100-acre park in the center of Lafayette.

In partnership with The Trust for Public Land, Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises’ national Cox Conserves sustainability program.

Through the Cox Conserves Heroes program, the James M. Cox Foundation has contributed nearly $1 million to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.

The winner of the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero award will be announced in late October.