Courir De Pont Breaux: Dance Away 5K to benefit Teche Center for the Arts

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (Teche Center for the Arts)- The 5K will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 7:00am on 222 Berard Street, in Breaux Bridge.

For registration go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/BreauxBridge/DanceAway5K1Mile

Courir De Pont Breaux: Dance Away 5K (Breaux Bridge) brings the community together for healthy living and community giving. This year, the event benefits Teche Center for the Arts. Sign up to run, get a Team together, Donate, or become an individual or corporate Sponsor.

Last year, the race brought over 300 runners together to run 3.1 miles around historic Breaux Bridge. The live music, fabulous food, and race participants’ perks (free admission to Buck and Johnny’s Zydeco breakfast!) make it a great all-ages community event.

Please reach out to race director and TCA Board Member, Rhonda Branch for more information aboutCourir De Pont Breaux: Dance Away 5K (Breaux Bridge) Email: rhondabbranch@gmail.com or call 337-342-8228.



Want to volunteer, become a TCA member, donate or learn more? Visit TCA’s webpage at artsatteche.com, email info@techecenterforthearts.com or call (337)-366-0629.